Punjab, Sindh ministers exchange tirade over canals project

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Information ministers of Punjab Azma Bokhari and Sindh Senior Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon exchanged tirade on Saturday over the canals project on the Indus river.

A day earlier, PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also rejected the canal project on the Indus river, terming it as unilateral.

The army chief, along with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, federal and provincial ministers and others, inaugurated the Cholistan projects on February 15.

Talking to media today, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said the PPP chairman’s statement during the rally did not present a solution to the problem.

She said that if PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari should have spared some time to find a solution to the canal problem.

She further said that President Asif Ali Zardari gave approval for the projects.

“It is documented, it is signed,” Bukhari added and reiterated that the PPP was doing politics on the issue, calling it “unfortunate”.

In response, Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon questioned whether Bokhari understood the president’s mandate.

“Have you [Bokhari] read the Constitution? Do you know how to read the Constitution?” Memon lashed out while speaking to the media.