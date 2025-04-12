ATC extends interim bail of Imran Khan's sisters in October 5 arson cases

Pakistan Pakistan ATC extends interim bail of Imran Khan's sisters in October 5 arson cases

The hearing was postponed without proceedings as presiding judge was on leave

Follow on Published On: Sat, 12 Apr 2025 11:15:42 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore has extended the interim bail of Aleema Khan and Uzma Khanum, sisters of former prime minister Imran Khan, until May 17 in two arson and vandalism cases related to the October 5 protests.

The hearing was postponed without proceedings as the presiding judge, Arshad Javed, was on leave.

Previously, the court had granted interim bail to both women until today (Saturday).

During the last hearing, they did not appear in court. Their lawyers submitted a one-day exemption plea, stating that both women intended to meet Imran Khan in Adiala Jail. The court accepted the request and granted a one-day exemption from appearance.