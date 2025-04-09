LHC set to launch landmark digital platform for criminal case records

Pakistan Pakistan LHC set to launch landmark digital platform for criminal case records

CJ Neelum took notice as challans in over 400,000 cases had not been filed

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 09 Apr 2025 20:13:27 PKT

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) – A landmark move for Pakistan’s judicial system, a comprehensive digital project that consolidates the entire criminal case record — from FIR registration to final court verdict — on a unified platform is set to be launched in the Lahore High Court on Thursday.

The initiative, undertaken on the instructions of Lahore High Court Chief Justice Aalia Neelum, aims to streamline justice delivery by enabling real-time access to case files for the judiciary, prosecution, and police.

The system is designed to identify and eliminate procedural delays, particularly those caused by failure to submit challans on time or due to substandard investigations. It will also enable swift accountability for officials employing delaying tactics.

Chief Justice Neelum took a firm stance on delays in justice, particularly in cases where challans are not submitted on time.

During court proceedings, she took notice of systemic inefficiencies and was presented with reports indicating that challans in over 400,000 cases had not been filed.

Also read: Supreme Court's pending caseload hits record high



The reports cited negligence on the part of investigating officers and a lack of action by the prosecution department.

In response, the Chief Justice directed the creation of a digital framework ensuring that from the moment an FIR is lodged, the entire lifecycle of a case is monitored and recorded on a single link.

The system will make it possible to track where and by whom delays are occurring—be it at the investigation or prosecution side.

The project was executed through joint efforts by the Punjab Inspector General of Police, Prosecutor General Syed Farhad Ali Shah, and a dedicated team of IT professionals. Developed under tight timelines, the pilot phase of the initiative will commence from Lahore, with Chief Justice Neelum scheduled to inaugurate the project formally tomorrow.

This development marks a significant step towards ensuring timely justice and institutional transparency in Punjab’s criminal justice system.