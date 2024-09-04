Supreme Court's pending caseload hits record high

Pakistan Supreme Court's pending caseload hits record high

The report revealed that the backlog of cases has surged to 60,508.

Wed, 04 Sep 2024 15:50:09 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - According to a report released for the period from August 16 to August 31, the number of pending cases in the Supreme Court has reached an all-time high.

The report revealed that the backlog of cases has surged to 60,508, with an increase of 861 cases over the past 15 days.

The Supreme Court currently had 33,269 civil appeals, 10,335 criminal appeals, and 28 suo motu notices pending.

Additionally, there were 2,064 review petitions, 134 HR cell applications, and 3,361 jail petitions awaiting resolution.