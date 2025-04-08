Pro-Palestine protest: Pakistanis among 400 students face US admin wrath

The students whose visas were cancelled were mainly from Muslim countries.

Updated On: Tue, 08 Apr 2025 11:57:14 PKT

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) – In a highly anticipated move, the United States of America on Tuesday cancelled visas of almost 450 international students, including Pakistani students, from several top-rated universities.

The abrupt cancellation of visas of international students were carried out without any notice, leaving the international students at the mercy of immigration authorities.

The move comes as the Trump administration is specifically targeting students who had earlier participated in demonstrations in support of Palestinians against the Israeli aggression in Gaza.

According to reports, the visas of students of Harvard University, Stanford University, UCLA, the University of Michigan, and several other universities had been revoked.

US media reported that as many as 12 students and graduates at UCLA had their visas revoked, while a student from the University of Michigan left the country after the revocation of his visa by the Trump administration.

It was reported that an audit of the SEVIS system led to the cancellation of visas of international students.

Meanwhile, universities and human rights activists have expressed serious concerns over the sudden move by the Trump administration while working with students for legal help.