Pakistan, US underscore importance of continued cooperation on counterterrorism

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan, US underscore importance of continued cooperation on counterterrorism

Rubio thanked Pakistan for arrest and transfer to US of ISIS-K operative Mohammad Sharifullah.

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 08 Apr 2025 05:52:38 PKT

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) – US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce in a statement said that Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday.

She said that Secretary Rubio thanked Pakistan for the arrest and transfer to the United States of ISIS-K operative Mohammad Sharifullah, and the Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister Dar underscored the importance of continued cooperation on counterterrorism.

Tammy Bruce said that Secretary Rubio also emphasized the importance of Pakistan’s cooperation on law enforcement and addressing illegal immigration. They discussed US reciprocal tariffs on Pakistan and how to make progress toward a fair and balanced trade relationship.

The Secretary raised prospects for engagement on critical minerals and expressed interest in expanding commercial opportunities for US companies, she said.

The Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister Dar also look forward to working together to address global challenges during Pakistan’s two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council that began on January 1.

