In letter to PM Shehbaz, Tessori demands Rs100b for Karachi's development

Pakistan Pakistan In letter to PM Shehbaz, Tessori demands Rs100b for Karachi's development

Delays could aggravate city's worsening condition: Sindh Governor

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 07 Apr 2025 19:32:33 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Monday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, urging the federal government to release Rs100 billion for the development of Karachi.

In his letter, the governor highlighted the deteriorating state of the metropolis and appealed for immediate financial intervention to address the city’s mounting infrastructural and civic challenges.

He also called on the centre to ensure uninterrupted funding for ongoing federal development projects in Karachi, warning that delays could further aggravate the city's worsening condition.

More to read: CM Murad counts govt feats in one-year performance report