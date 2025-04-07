Barrister Gohar distances PTI from bill tabled in US Congress

He also reiterated party’s commitment to securing PTI founder's quick release

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar apparently distanced the party from the recent bill introduced in the US Congress, while reiterating his party’s renewed commitment to securing the release of the PTI founder.

Barrister Gohar stated that “serious and concrete measures” will now be pursued for the release of the party’s jailed founding leader. He lamented that the absence of an independent judiciary remains the most significant obstacle to justice.

“If the courts fail to deliver a verdict, then our political alliance will be compelled to make a decision,” he said, signalling a potential shift towards collective political action. He also clarified that Senator Azam Swati had made no such remarks that would warrant disciplinary measures from the party.

On internal party matters, the PTI chairman called for an end to the practice of public oaths and declarations. “Such customs involving the Qur’an and swearing must come to an end. Moving forward, no internal matters will be addressed in the public domain,” he asserted.

Regarding the bill introduced in the US Congress, Barrister Gohar downplayed its significance.

“Numerous bills are floated in the US; some are passed, others are not. I haven’t seen the bill in question, and PTI has no affiliation with it whatsoever,” he remarked, distancing the party from any direct engagement or involvement with the legislation.