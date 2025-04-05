Seven benches to hear cases in Supreme Court

Bench One headed by CJP Afridi, constitutional bench headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Supreme Court released its judicial roster for the upcoming week, with the formation of seven benches to hear cases starting Monday.

According to the roster, Bench One will be headed by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and comprise Justice Shafi Siddiqui and Justice Shakeel Ahmed. Bench Two includes Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Aqeel Abbasi.

Bench Three will be comprising Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Ayesha Malik, and Justice Shahid Waheed, while Bench Four will consist of Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Irfan Saadat, and Justice Malik Shehzad.

Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi will be part of the Bench Five, whereas Bench Six includes Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, Justice Salahuddin Panhwar, and Justice Aamer Farooq.

Bench Seven comprises Justice Hashim Kakar and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim.

In addition to the regular benches, two constitutional benches, headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan, will be available from April 7 to April 11. One seven-member constitutional bench is scheduled to hear cases pertaining to military courts, while a five-member bench will take up matters related to taxation.