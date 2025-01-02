Supreme Court to hear military courts, election rigging cases

Seven-member constitutional bench, headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan, will hear cases

Updated On: Thu, 02 Jan 2025 22:46:00 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Supreme Court scheduled hearings for key constitutional cases, including the military courts case and petitions concerning alleged rigging in the February 8 elections.

According to the constitutional bench's cause list for January 6-10, the military courts case is set to be heard on January 7.

A constitutional petition filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, alleging rigging in the February 8 elections, will be taken up on January 8, along with another petition on electoral irregularities submitted by MNA Sher Afzal Marwat.

A seven-member constitutional bench, headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan, will conduct the hearings. Other members of the bench include Justice Jamal Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan.

The bench will also take up the missing persons' case on January 8, while a review petition regarding the Punjab Assembly deputy speaker's ruling was also scheduled for hearing on the same day.

Moreover, the constitutional bench will hear Hamza Shahbaz’s review petition on January 9.

On January 10, the Supreme Court will hear a petition challenging the discretionary powers of high court chief justices. The court will also hear a case concerning the ban on student unions on the same day.