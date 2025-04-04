KP opposes forced repatriation of Afghan refugees: CM Gandapur

Pakistan Pakistan KP opposes forced repatriation of Afghan refugees: CM Gandapur

Chairman PTI believes in dialogue but he was not assigned any task: KP CM

Follow on Published On: Fri, 04 Apr 2025 20:11:54 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur asserted that his government would not allow the forced repatriation of Afghan refugees.

It goes against the centre’s hardline stance on undocumented migrants.

Speaking to reporters following a meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail, CM Gandapur said, “Our position on Afghan refugees is clear — we oppose any policy that forcibly sends them back. Those who wish to return should be treated with dignity.”

The KP chief minister distanced himself from any formal role in dialogue efforts, saying, “Chairman PTI believes dialogue is the only solution to the ongoing wave of terrorism, but I have not been assigned any task in this regard.”

Gandapur also expressed dismay over the delay in meeting the former prime minister, revealing it was their first interaction in two months despite court orders permitting the visit.

Also read: Pakistan to begin second phase of Afghan refugees' repatriation



On the matter of negotiations, he remarked, “If talks can lead to a solution, they shouldn’t be opposed. The PTI founder is advocating for dialogue in the national interest — he is not pursuing any deal.”

Highlighting the province’s financial challenges, the chief minister said the federal government had not released funds to KP for the past eleven months. “We’ve been running the province on our revenue. Since taking office, we’ve allocated Rs30 billion to the Counter Terrorism Department and other institutions.”

He also noted that the provincial government had initiated work on a provincial action plan and expressed disappointment over recent remarks made by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his cabinet.