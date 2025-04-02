President Zardari tests positive for COVID-19

KARACHI (Dunya News) – President Asif Ali Zardari has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is currently in isolation, confirmed his physician, Dr Asim Hussain, on Wednesday.

“The president is under the care of infectious disease specialists at a private hospital. All meetings with the president have been strictly restricted due to his health condition," he said.

He further mentioned that President Zardari is being closely observed, with multiple tests conducted to evaluate his condition.

"A dedicated medical team is providing continuous monitoring to ensure proper management of his health," he added.

Earlier, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon confirmed that President Asif Ali Zardari’s health was improving.

Dismissing rumours of his transfer to Dubai, Memon assured that the president will recover soon.

Zardari was shifted from Nawabshah to a private hospital in Karachi for medical tests after being admitted due to infection and fever.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif contacted the president to inquire about his health, expressing his well wishes and prayers for a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori also spoke to Zardari’s physician, Dr. Asim Hussain, to check on his condition and extended his best wishes.