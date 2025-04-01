President Zardari hospitalised in Karachi due to health issues

President Zardari hospitalised in Karachi due to health issues

Sources further revealed that his treatment is being supervised by his physician, Dr Asim Hussain.

Published On: Tue, 01 Apr 2025 16:57:26 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – President Asif Ali Zardari was shifted from Nawabshah to Karachi due to health concerns.

According to reports, he has been admitted to a private hospital in Karachi.

Hospital officials stated that President Zardari was hospitalised due to an infection and fever, and medical tests have been conducted.

