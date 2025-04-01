Azam Swati briefs Imran Khan on political situation in Adiala Jail meeting

Swati said that he met Imran Khan with the permission of KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Swati briefed the party founder Imran Khan on country’s political situation during a meeting held in Adiala Jail on Tuesday.

Talking to media after meeting the party founder, Swati said that he met Imran Khan with the permission of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

“I met Imran Khan along with two other persons. I told him that Salman Akram Raja is very loyal to you,” Swati said.

According to Azam Swati, he briefed Imran Khan on the corruption scams being reported from Mansehra.

“Imran Khan wants KP Assembly speaker to resign if committee has found him guilty,” said the PTI leader.

Swati also mentioned that he informed the PTI founder about party’s KP chapter President Junaid Akbar Khan.

“The PTI founder had directed that Junaid Akbar's appointments should be revoked immediately,” he said.

He added that he briefed the PTI founder on the organizational matters of party in Punjab.

I told him that attempts are being made to block the progress of Alia Hamza in Punjab, he added.

Swati said that he informed the founder about corruption charges against Sardar Khan and Ikramullah, who were appointed to high positions despite the allegations.