Imran Khan celebrates third consecutive Eid in Adiala Jail

Imran Khan was not allowed to leave his cell to offer Eid prayers

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Former prime minister Imran Khan is spending his third Eid inside Adiala Jail.

Due to security reasons, Imran Khan was not allowed to leave his cell to offer Eid prayers.

The main mosque of Adiala Jail hosted Eid prayers, attended by prisoners, detainees, and jail officials. However, both Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, remained confined to their respective cells and did not join the congregation.

According to jail sources, Imran Khan has not yet changed into new clothes for Eid and is observing the occasion in his regular prison attire.

Jail authorities ensured that security and administrative measures remained intact throughout the day to prevent any unusual situations.