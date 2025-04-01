Welfare of Sindh's people amongst priorities of govt, says PM Shehbaz

Development of Sindh is linked to overall development of Pakistan

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 01 Apr 2025 16:25:25 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori held telephonic conversation and exchanged eid greetings.

The premier emphasized that development of Sindh is linked to overall development of Pakistan. He said welfare of the people of Sindh is amongst priorities of government.

During the conversation, they also discussed the overall situation of the country.

PM Shehbaz also spoke to Azad Jammu and Kashmir PM Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, Governor of Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah and exchanged Eid greetings.

Sharif prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country and expressed a commitment to work together for the welfare of the people.