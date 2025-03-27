PTI leaders criticise Adiala Jail superintendent for denying access to Imran Khan

Call it an attack on judiciary

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders lamented the Adiala Jail superintendent for not allowing them to meet the party’s founder, despite clear court order.

Speaking outside Adiala jail, PTI leaders Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, and Sahibzada Hamid Raza said this act was a violation of judicial orders and an insult to the judiciary.

Omar Ayub said, “We are speaking out because justice has been ignored.”

Allama Raja Nasir Abbas said the system was unfair and warned that those responsible would eventually face consequences.

Sahibzada Hamid Raza announced plans to file contempt of court petition, calling on the judiciary to protect its authority.

The leaders pledged to stand firmly by their founder, adding that the nation was watching the actions of those in power.

