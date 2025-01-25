Fazl says ready to play role for restoring peace in KP

JUI-F chief proposed Jirga meeting to discuss the law and order situation of KP

DERA ISMAIL KHAN (Dunya News) - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that he is ready to play his role for restoring peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa.

Addressing the tribal elders in Dera Ismail Khan on Saturday, the JUI-F chief proposed to convene ‘Jirga’ meeting to discuss the law and order situation of KP.

“I am ready to play my role in this regard. The Jirga meeting should be convened before the holy month of Ramazan,” the veteran politician said.

It was decided by the notables of all the sects that the use of weapons should be discouraged, he added.

According to JUI-F chief, he also played an active role in the tribal areas in the aftermath of US invasion in Afghanistan.

“I always consider myself as part of tribal areas. The issues should be resolved amicably with the consultation of tribal elders,” Fazl said.