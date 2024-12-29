KP govt has failed to establish writ in province, says Fazl

Pakistan Pakistan KP govt has failed to establish writ in province, says Fazl

Says he gets no message to meet PTI founder

Follow on Published On: Sun, 29 Dec 2024 04:47:26 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KP) government has failed to establish its writ in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, adding he did not get any message from PTI founder Imran Khan for a meeting.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said, “We have working relations with the PTI in the Centre, but at provincial level we have different view.

“We don’t see writ of KP government in the province. It has failed to establish its writ in the province. Govt offices and courts have been transferred from Tank to DI Khan. It seems Bannu, Tank and DI Khan have been handed over to terrorists.”

The JUI-F chief said if PTI founder wants to meet him, he will take decision in this regard after thorough deliberation consideration.

He said, “Our complaint is that we have not been provided with level-field in general election. Some people have been used in election, but we refused to be used.

“In the process of 26th Amendment we gave priority to strengthen institutions, instead of individuals.”

The seasoned politician said the issue of registration of seminaries was made controversial just for nothing, adding the issue is being solved amicably.