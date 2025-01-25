Imran Khan seeks meeting with dialogue committee before Jan 28: Salman Raja

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Salman Akram Raja said on Saturday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder has called for his meeting with dialogue committee before January 28.

He said the PTI had been involved in legal as well as constitutional battles and it would also continue to fight for its political rights and it would never backtrack from its demands.

Raja said he PTI founder said the party would raise its voice for the missing persons and it also continue to demand for the judicial commission.

Answering a question, he confirmed the new president of PTI’s KP chapter. There would be a notification of Junaid Akbar’s appointment soon, he said.

