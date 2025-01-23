PM Shehbaz condoles with President Erdogan over tragic fire incident in Turkiye

Shehbaz Sharif held telephonic conversation with Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Updated On: Thu, 23 Jan 2025 20:01:08 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condoled with President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the tragic fire incident in north-western Turkiye.

In a telephonic conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday, the prime minister conveyed his deepest condolences over the loss of precious lives in the tragic fire incident at the Grand Kartal Hotel in north-western Turkiye.

He said entire Pakistani nation is saddened by this tragic news and praying for the departed souls and speedy recovery of injured.

Shehbaz Sharif assured President Erdogan that the people of Pakistan stood in full solidarity with their brothers and sisters in Turkiye in their hour of grief.

The prime minister lauded the swift response by the Turkish authorities in dealing with the unfortunate incident and offered to extend any assistance that may be needed in this regard.

In his remarks, President Erdogan thanked the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for this kind gesture which was a manifestation of the strong fraternal bonds between the two countries and reflected their common desire to further strengthen these ties to their mutual benefit.