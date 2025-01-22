Pakistan expresses grief over deadly hotel fire in Turkiye

Foreign Office said our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan on Tuesday conveyed deep grief and sorrow over the devastating fire at a hotel in the Kartalkaya ski resort in Bolu, Turkiye that killed 66 people and injured 51 others.

“Pakistan extends its heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Turkiye, particularly to the families who have lost their loved ones. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families,” a Foreign Office press statement said.

In this time of grief, Pakistan stood shoulder to shoulder with its Turkish brothers and sisters, reaffirming its steadfast solidarity with the fraternal nation of Turkiye.

