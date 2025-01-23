First phase of training programme for Hajj pilgrims begins today

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The first phase of training programme for the Hajj pilgrims will beging today (Thursday) in several cities across the country, Dunya News reported.

According to the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony spokesperson, the training programmes will be held in Bannu, Islamabad, Mandi Bahauddin, and Shaheed Benazirabad today (Thursday).

He said that the training will be conducted in Charsadda, Lakki Marwat, and Islamabad on Friday (January 24. He said the programme will continue on Saturday, January 25, with sessions in Islamabad, Lahore, Tank, and Umerkot, Sindh.

He advised the pilgrims to attend the training camps according to the schedule provided by the Ministry. For those residing in other cities, he said they can attend sessions at the nearest available locations.

He said overseas Pakistanis are required to attend the training at the relevant Hajj camps upon their arrival in Pakistan.

The spokesperson further clarified that new applicants, who have paid the fee, will be allowed to participate in the training programmes upon presenting their bank receipts.

A total of 85,560 pilgrims will receive training at the Tehsil level across the country, he maintained.

