Two cops injured in grenade attack on police check post in Peshawar

Thu, 23 Jan 2025 05:23:50 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – At least two policemen sustained injuries in a grenade attack on a check-post in the jurisdiction of Mithra Police Station in Peshawar on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, some miscreants, riding on a motorcycle, threw a hand grenade on the check post due to which two officials got injured. A heavy contingent of police reached the spot after the incident and shifted the injured to hospital.

A part of the check-post was also damaged due to explosion. An extensive search operation was immediately launched in the surrounding localities by police to trace and arrest the attackers, who managed to escape.

