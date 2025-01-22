Non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI leaders issued in May 9 riots

The case was registered against PTI leaders, activists for allegedly burning police van outside SBP

Updated On: Wed, 22 Jan 2025 23:26:15 PKT

FAISALABAD (Web Desk) – An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Wednesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI leaders Omar Ayub Khan, Shibli Faraz, Kanwal Shouzeb, and former member Fawad Chaudhry in their alleged involvement in the May 9 riots.

The case was registered against PTI leaders and activists for allegedly burning a police van outside the State Bank of Pakistan in the Civil Lines police station area following the brief arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan on May 9, 2023.

Earlier this month, the judge had summoned the four leaders for the hearing of the May 9 case, which was registered at Faisalabad’s Civil Lines Police Station. However, the leaders had filed a plea, asking for an exemption from the hearing.

However, the plea was rejected.

Today, Judge Javed Iqbal Sheikh issued non-bailable arrest warrants of Ayub, Faraz, Shouzeb, and Fawad, for their failure to appear in court.