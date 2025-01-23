PTI's core committee meeting postponed

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee meeting, which was scheduled to be held today (Thursday), has been postponed. The PTI sources said that the new date for the meeting will be announced later.

According to sources, the PTI core committee was postponed as the party chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan is scheduled to attend the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) meeting today (Thursday).

Sources said that Barrister Gohar Ali and the PTI’s legal team are busy in holding consultation on party's strategy for the appointment of judges for the higher courts.

