Govt will give written reply to PTI's demands on Jan 28: Siddiqui

Updated On: Wed, 22 Jan 2025 22:44:02 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A written response will be given to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Jan 28, said PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui.

Talking to the media in the federal capital, PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that a decision had not yet been reached on the formation of a judicial commission on the demand of PTI.

He said that a detailed legal opinion has also been sought on the demands of the opposition and a written response would be given on the written demands of PTI on January 28.

He further said that the government committee would be consulted tomorrow and Friday as well, the consultation process would continue, and many issues would be considered.

Earlier, PTI has made it clear that it would not sit in the fourth round of negotiations with the government committee until the establishment of the judicial commission.