No judicial commission, no more talks: Sahibzada Hamid Raza

Pakistan Pakistan No judicial commission, no more talks: Sahibzada Hamid Raza

Barrister Gohar also linked fourth round of negotiations to commission

Follow on Published On: Wed, 22 Jan 2025 21:58:00 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - PTI's negotiation committee spokesperson, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, stated that the party would not participate in the fourth round of talks without a formal announcement regarding the establishment of a judicial commission to probe May 9 incidents.

Raza urged the government to formally declare its willingness to establish the judicial commission. “Once the commission is announced, we can hold another meeting to discuss its Terms of Reference (ToRs),” he said.

More to read: PTI getting taste of its own medicine: Talal Chaudhry



He further underlined that if the demand is not met, PTI will refrain from participating in the fourth round of negotiations.

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan also linked the fourth round of negotiations to the formation of the judicial commission. He stated, “We are bound by the PTI leader’s directives that no negotiations should proceed without the establishment of the judicial commission.”

