PTI getting taste of its own medicine: Talal Chaudhry

Updated On: Wed, 22 Jan 2025 18:03:00 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Senator Talal Chaudhry has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is getting a taste of its own medicine.

Talking to media in the capital, he said the PTI launched a vicious campaign against its political opponents during its tenure. He said his leadership faced fake cases and were successful at last.

Declaring the 190 million pounds case as mere open and shut one, he said the PTI leadership was caught red-handed in the mega corruption scandal.

The PML-N leader said the PTI has a habit to lie about every topic and issue.

He added the PTI did massive corruption by involving with a property tycoon.