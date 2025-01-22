190m pounds scam was an open and shut case: Atta Tarar

PTI founder Imran Khan failed to prove his innocence in the case

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said that 190 million pounds scam was an open and shut case.

Talking to media on Wednesday, he said that PTI founder Imran Khan failed to prove his innocence in the case.

“It was a mega corruption scam and a sealed document was brought in the cabinet meeting,” Tarar said.

The information minister said that it is very strange that religion is being used to hide the corruption by both the PTI founder and his wife.

He added that millions of rupees were minted by both husband and wife in this case.

“The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is an institution that follows the law and constitution. The NAB took action in this case after thorough investigation,” said the information minister.

Earlier, the minister had said the decision against the PTI founder and his wife was based on merit, following the submission of concrete evidence by the prosecution.

He alleged that the PTI founder and his wife embezzled Rs80 billion, which was used to build a house in Lahore. He added that not a single person from PTI could explain the source of the PTI founder’s income.

According to him, the money, which belonged to the government and the people of Pakistan, was transferred to the Supreme Court’s bank account to facilitate a business tycoon.