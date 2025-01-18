Tarar condemns association of 190m pounds case with 'religious aspects'

Attaullah Tarar said the decision against the PTI founder and his wife was based on merit.

Updated On: Sat, 18 Jan 2025 10:50:23 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Friday condemned the social media campaign launched by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to associate the 190 million pounds mega corruption case with “religious aspects”.

While speaking during a session on X (formerly Twitter), the minister said the decision against the PTI founder and his wife was based on merit, following the submission of concrete evidence by the prosecution.

He alleged that the PTI founder and his wife embezzled Rs 80 billion, which was used to build a house in Lahore. He added that not a single person from PTI could explain the source of the PTI founder’s income.

According to him, the money, which belonged to the government and the people of Pakistan, was transferred to the Supreme Court’s bank account to facilitate a business tycoon.

In response to a query, Tarar mentioned that the court had declared those who abetted the PTI founder and his wife in this mega corruption scandal as fugitives.

He noted that various options were under consideration to hold the accomplices accountable.

The minister sarcastically remarked that he had never heard of a five-carat diamond ring before, but thanks to Bushra Imran, it had come into the spotlight.

He demanded that the appeal of the case be heard on merit, with no special treatment given to anyone guilty of such a crime.

