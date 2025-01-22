Nawaz Sharif should stop monitoring the army from Raiwind: Barrister Saif

Barrister Saif alleged that Nawaz Sharif has aligned PML-N ministers against the Army Chief

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Adviser for Information, Barrister Dr. Saif, has urged Nawaz Sharif to stop monitoring the military from Raiwind.

In his statement, Barrister Saif alleged that Nawaz Sharif has aligned PML-N ministers against the Army Chief, putting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif under “friendly fire.”

He highlighted that the military and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are currently sacrificing lives in the fight against terrorism, while government ministers were attempting to undermine military leadership.

The PTI leader further questioned why government ministers issued statements and clarifications if Shehbaz Sharif already knew the details of the meeting.

He criticised the government for focusing on the Army Chief’s meetings instead of addressing inflation and combating terrorism.