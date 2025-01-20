Mohsin Naqvi reaches Washington to attend Trump's inauguration

Naqvi is the only government official from Pakistan to attend the ceremony

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi reached Washington on Monday to attend the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump.

Mohsin Naqvi will be the only government official from Pakistan to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Trump.

Donald Trump is set to take oath as the 47th US president amid hopes and challenges.

President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration is all set to take place inside the US Capitol today, Monday, rather than outdoors because of severe cold - the first time in 40 years that the US presidential inaugural ceremony has been moved indoors.

The inauguration ceremony is scheduled for noon ET (1700 GMT) and several notables, including four living US presidents, are expected to attend it.

Trump defeated Democrats’ Kamala Harris to secure the second term as he first became the president of the United States of America in 2017 when he raised his popular slogan “Make America Great Again”.

The 78-year-old, a billionaire, property tycoon and former Hollywood star, is the fourth child of property tycoon from New York Fred Trump.

Trump was born in Queens, New York on June 14, 1946. At the age of 13 he was sent to the New York Military Academy to complete his early education.