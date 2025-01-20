PM says no negligence to be tolerated in Hajj preparations

He directed to ensure all possible facilities to the pilgrims during the upcoming Hajj

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday warned that no negligence in preparations for Hajj 2025 will be tolerated.

The premier stated this while reviewing the preparations for the upcoming holy pilgrimage, saying “Pilgrims are the guests of Allah Almighty”.

He directed to ensure all possible facilities and assistance to the pilgrims during the upcoming Hajj.

He instructed to prepare a comprehensive briefing with respect to the preparation of Hajj 2025 and present it in coming days.

He also directed to present a detailed briefing on the selection criteria of Moavineen Hajj (Hajj assistants), their responsibilities and other arrangements.

PM Shehbaz said the best possible training facility should be provided to the pilgrims, besides ensuring selection of capable officers having good repute for Hajj duty.

He also ordered to take special care of residence, travel and other facilities for the pilgrims. “Merit and transparency must be ensured in deployment of the Moavineen.”

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Ahad Khan Cheema. Chaudhry Salik Hussain and other relevant top officials.

The meeting was told that similar to the previous year, mobile phone SIM cards will be provided to the pilgrims from Pakistan and that the mobile application for the assistance of Hujjaj was operational.