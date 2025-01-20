Another high for PIA as new Gwadar International Airport welcomes inaugural flight

GWADAR (Dunya News) – Weeks after the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) resumed its Europe flight operations after the four-year ban was lifted by the regulators, a PIA flight landed at the newly-built Gwadar International Airport, becoming the first flight to have been received at the airport.

According to the flight schedule available on the website of Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, the flight PK-503 departed at 9:50am from Karachi and landed at 11:15am in Gwadar.

The inaugural flight received water-cannon salute on its arrival.

According to reports, high-ranking officials from the aviation division were also onboard the inaugural flight in addition to the passengers.

Meanwhile, Aviation Minister Khawaja Asif, along with Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti, was present at the ceremony to welcome the passengers at the new airport.



