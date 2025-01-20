Pakistan Navy to hold 9th multinational exercise AMAN in Feb 2025

Pakistan Navy to hold 9th multinational exercise AMAN in Feb 2025

Objectives of the exercise include promoting peace and regional cooperation

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Navy is set to hold the 9th Multinational exercise AMAN next month, February 2025.

The exercise which has become a major international naval event is conducted biennially.

Growing global participation in AMAN over the years underscores the trust and confidence reposed by international community on Pakistan Navy efforts and its contributions towards advancing collaborative maritime security.

Objectives of AMAN exercise include promoting peace and regional cooperation, enhancing interoperability with regional and extra regional navies and displaying united resolve against terrorism and crimes in the maritime domain.

