Three new passport offices open in Lahore

Pakistan Pakistan Three new passport offices open in Lahore

The are now eight operational passport offices in Lahore

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 20 Jan 2025 13:54:21 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Three additional passport offices have been inaugurated in Lahore to facilitate residents.

Director Passport Lahore Region, Khalid Abbas, announced that the new offices have been established within existing NADRA centers at Egerton Road Mega Center, Sanda Center, and Peco Road Center.

The Egerton Road Mega Center would operate 24/7, while the Sanda and Peco Road offices would provide services until 10 PM. Starting Monday, all three new passport offices have begun offering services to the public.

Lahore previously had five operational passport offices, bringing the total number of centers in the city to eight.