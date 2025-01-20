ATC extends Asad Qaiser's interim bail in vandalism case



ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) –Islamabad Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in extended the interim bail of former national assembly speaker Asad Qaiser in the Chungi 26 vandalism case.

Islamabad ATC Judge Abual Hasanat Zulqarnain heard the pre-arrest bail plea filed against Asad Qaiser in the case. While Qaiser did not appear in court, his defense lawyer, Ayesha Khalid, represented him.

During the hearing, Ayesha Khalid requested an exemption from personal appearance for Asad Qaiser, which the court accepted. The court subsequently extended his interim bail until February 14.

It is noteworthy that a case against Asad Qaiser was registered at Sangjani Police Station.