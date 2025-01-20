Gandapur reaffirms Imran Khan's commitment to rule of law, despite unlawful conviction

He reiterated that the core goal of PTI's struggle was to uphold democracy

Updated On: Mon, 20 Jan 2025 09:40:35 PKT

DERA ISMAIL KHAN (Dunya News) - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, stated that former prime minister Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi firmly believed in the rule of law despite being subjected to unjust punishment.

In a statement, Gandapur emphasised that that Imran Khan feared nothing but Allah. He reiterated that the core goal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s struggle was to uphold democracy and ensure the supremacy of the constitution and law.

He further said that efforts for judicial independence and media freedom would continue, with a commitment to safeguarding citizens’ fundamental rights.

The Chief Minister added that only those who live under the shadow of fear, compromise on principles and ideals. He vowed to stand by Imran Khan in this struggle until the last breath.