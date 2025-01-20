Bangladeshi armed forces PSO calls on Pak Navy officials

Discussions focused on professional matters of mutual interests

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Principal Staff Officer (PSO) of the Armed Forces Division of Bangladesh, Lieutenant General SM Kamrul Hassan, on Sunday called on senior officials of Pakistan Navy.

He called on Commander Pakistan Fleet, Rear Admiral Abdul Munib, Commander Coast, Rear Admiral Faisal Amin and Managing Director of Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS&EW), Rear Admiral Salman Ilyas, said a press release issued by Directorate General Public Relations (Pak Navy).

During his visit, he also toured Pakistan Navy ships and units.

During these engagements, discussions focused on professional matters of mutual interests, including regional maritime security and bilateral defence collaboration. Various potential areas of cooperation were highlighted, such as joint military exercises, reciprocal visits, and training exchange programs between the two countries, it further said.

The visit of Lieutenant General SM Kamrul Hassan is expected to further strengthen defence ties between the two brotherly nations, enhancing cooperation and solidifying the bonds between the armed forces of Pakistan and Bangladesh.

