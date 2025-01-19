Lawyer urges Biden to pardon Aafia Siddiqui before leaving office

Biden has until Trump's inauguration on Monday to consider her application

(Web Desk) - Doctor Aafia Siddiqui's lawyer has submitted a dossier to outgoing president Joe Biden in the hope he will pardon her for what he says is a blatant miscarriage of justice.

She was jailed in 2010 for allegedly attempting to murder an FBI agent in Afghanistan.

A Pakistani neuroscientist held in US custody has told Sky News she has hope she will be freed after "new evidence" emerged which may suggest her innocence.

Dr Aafia Siddiqui, 52, was once one of the most wanted women in the world for her alleged links to al Qaeda's leadership and was jailed for 86 years in 2010 for attempting to murder an FBI agent in Afghanistan.

Dr Siddiqui, dubbed "Lady al Qaeda" by her critics, has maintained her innocence and hopes the tide could now be turning.

"I hope I am not forgotten, and I hope that one day soon I will be released," she exclusively told Sky News, through her lawyer.

"I am... a victim of injustice, pure and simple. Every day is torture... it is not easy."

She added: "One day, Inshallah (God-willing), I will be released from this torment."

Dr Siddiqui's lawyer, Clive Stafford Smith, is calling on outgoing US President Joe Biden to issue a pardon and has submitted a 76,500-word dossier to him.

Sky News has seen this dossier - but has not been able to independently verify all the claims relating to Dr Siddiqui.

President Biden has until Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday to consider the family's application. So far he has issued 39 pardons and commuted 3,989 sentences.