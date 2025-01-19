PTI supporter arrested for hurling life threats to Sharif family in London

Pakistan Pakistan PTI supporter arrested for hurling life threats to Sharif family in London

Scotland Yard police took action after a complaint against him

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 19 Jan 2025 02:10:01 PKT

LONDON (Dunya News) - Scotland Yard police have arrested PTI supporter Gulfam Hussain Kayani on the charges of hurling life threats to Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif, former PM Nawaz Sharif and their other family members.

The accused threatened to kill Sharif Brothers and destroy their Avenfield Apartments. The PTI supporter uploaded videos on social media featuring him throwing stones at their residences.

The accused also threatened to drag members of the Sharif family on London streets.

The complaint was moved by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) UK leader Khurram Butt.

He said, “I handed nearly a dozen videos to the police in which Gulfam Hussain Kayani was issuing threats to kill, harassing, stalking and inciting violence.”

He clearly threatened that he was ready to harm the Sharif family. He named PM Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif and other Sharif family members as his targets, Butt said.

The police have confirmed the arrest without taking the name of the detainee.

According to sources of Gulfam that they are not in contact with him after his phone is shut, adding Gulfam never took law in his own hands.

