Pakistan, UK vow to foster bilateral ties

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott met Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan and Britain have reaffirmed the commitment to foster stronger ties and collaborative efforts for mutual growth and development.

The resolve to this effect came at a meeting between Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal and British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott in Islamabad on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister reflected on the Vision 2035 initiative which serves as a strategic roadmap for Pakistan's economic and social development.

He also highlighted efforts to eradicate basic education deprivation through public-private partnerships, provincial cooperation to enhance capacity in education, health, and human resources, and significant budget increases for higher education.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the government is committed to modernizing the higher education curriculum and skilling university students.

Talking on country's economic strategy, the minister said that the government aims to address five critical areas including exports, e-Pakistan, environment and climate change, energy and infrastructure, equity and empowerment.

He also emphasized the crucial importance of financial sector in promoting export growth, enhancing agricultural exports, fostering industrial development, and advancing critical areas such as IT, services, mining, workforce export, the blue economy, and innovation.

In her remarks, Jane Marriott also congratulated Ahsan Iqbal and commended the efforts of his entire team for preparing ‘Uraan Pakistan National Economic Transformation Plan’ to address key economic challenges through the targeted framework of 5Es.