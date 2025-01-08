Pakistan attaches great importance to bilateral relations with UK: Khawaja Asif

British High Commissioner calls on Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - British High Commissioner Jane Marriott called on Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif here in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The minister said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Britain as Pak-UK relationship draws its strength from shared objectives for global peace and security.

Large number of Pakistani diaspora in UK acts as a living bridge between the two countries, he added.

The minister expressed the hope that continuous defence cooperation via established forums would result in tangible progress in the field of defence cooperation between two countries.

They expressed satisfaction over ongoing collaboration between two countries and stressed the need for further strengthening of ties.