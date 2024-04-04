Iftar Time Ramadan 24
Pakistan, UK agree to expand defence ties

Pakistan

British envoy holds a meeting with Defene Minister Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD (APP) - British High Commissioner, Jane Marriott called on Minister for Defence, Khawaja Muhammad Asif here on Thursday.

The defence minister expressed that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Britain and appreciates Britain’s efforts in Afghan reconciliation process, a news release said.

He expressed the desire of maintaining Pak-UK Defence Cooperation Forum (DCF) at the level of Defence Ministries.

The minister and the high commissioner expressed satisfaction over ongoing collaboration between the two countries for regional stability.

Both sides stressed the need for expansion of defence and security ties between two countries. 

