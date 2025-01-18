Pakistan Navy hands over CTF 150 command to Royal New Zealand Navy

The CTF 150 is one of five task forces under Combined Maritime Forces

RAWALPINDI (Web Desk) - Pakistan Navy has successfully relinquished command of Combined Task Force 150 to the Royal New Zealand Navy.

Commodore Asim Sohail Malik of Pakistan Navy formally handed over command to Commodore Rodger Ward of Royal New Zealand Navy.

Commander of Combined Maritime Forces Vice Admiral George Wikoff was the chief guest on this occasion.

Pakistan Navy led Combined Task Force 150 for the 13th time from July 2024 to January 2025.

Combined Task Force 150 has conducted several operations of maritime security under the Pakistan Navy.

Pakistan Navy and CMF jointly intercepted approximately 10 tonnes of narcotics, with a street value exceeding $50 million.

Speaking on the occasion, Commodore Asim Sohail Malik stated that Pakistan Navy takes pride in its active participation within CMF, underscoring its steadfast dedication to contributing to maritime security.