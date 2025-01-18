Talks ongoing between authorities, Kurram tribal elders to resolve tensions

Published On: Sat, 18 Jan 2025 13:28:57 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Negotiations between the district administration, police, Frontier Corps (FC), and Kurram tribal elders are underway to defuse the prevailing tensions in the region.

Sources revealed that a committee, supervised by the Additional Deputy Commissioner, has been formed to facilitate dialogue with Kurram elders in an effort to improve the situation.

Authorities have warned that if the situation does not improve, a military operation may become inevitable.

The district administration has started preparations for setting up camps to accommodate displaced residents in the event of an operation. These camps would be equipped with facilities to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected population during the operation.

It is worth noting that over the past two days, activities such as the demolition of bunkers and the delivery of relief supplies have been suspended due to the ongoing situation.