Nawaz Sharif has tasked his team to sabotage negotiations: Barrister Saif

Pakistan Pakistan Nawaz Sharif has tasked his team to sabotage negotiations: Barrister Saif

He urged govt to refrain from politicising the meeting between PTI and military leadership

Follow on Published On: Sat, 18 Jan 2025 10:34:37 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Adviser on Information, Barrister Dr. Saif, has claimed that Nawaz Sharif has assigned his team a mission to derail the ongoing negotiations.

In his statement, Barrister Saif stated that after the meeting between PTI leadership and the military establishment, a sense of unrest has emerged within Nawaz Sharif's camp.

He stated that Nawaz Sharif has initiated efforts to make the government's negotiation committee ineffective.



He alleged that certain elements were actively working to prevent pathways for political stability in the country.

Barrister Saif emphasised that while PTI was striving for peace through dialogue, an unelected group was working to protect its illegitimate rule by attempting to sabotage the negotiations.

He urged government ministers to respect their oaths and refrain from politicising the meeting between PTI and the military leadership.