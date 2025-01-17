Prominent figures attend funeral of Mian Amer Mahmood's mother-in-law

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Dunya Media Group Chairman Mian Amer Mahmood's mother-in-law passed away peacefully on Friday.

Her funeral prayer was offered after Maghrib prayers at Jamia Masjid of E-Block, Model Town.

People from all walks of life, including politicians, social personalities, and citizens, attended the funeral prayer.

Dunya Media Group Managing Director Naveed Kashif, Head of HR Department Tasneem Arif, renowned journalist Salman Ghani, senior anchorperson Kamran Shahid, Asad Khokhar, and Malik Mudassir Khokhar participated in the funeral prayer.

Famous artist and director of "Hasb-e-Haal" programme Sohail Ahmed Aziz, Sahibzada Saifur Rehman, Dawood Bari, Punjab Colleges Director Sohail Afzal, and Abdullah Afzal also took part in the funeral prayer.

PML-N leader Sohail Zia Butt, Arsalan Ghous, Iftikhar Ahmed, Additional IG CTD Punjab Waseem Sial, Model Town Society president, Lahore Press Club Secretary Zahid Abid and others attended the funeral.