Claims of political talks in meeting between PTI leaders and COAS refuted

Discussion in the meeting focused on security matters

Updated On: Fri, 17 Jan 2025 12:05:44 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Talks between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir focused on security matters, security sources said while rejecting claims of political discussions in the meeting.

It comes after PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan confirmed that he along with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur held a meeting with army chief in Peshawar.

“We presented all PTI matters and demands during the meeting with the army chief. Negotiations with establishment are a welcome step, and I’ve always maintained that things should improve,” he had said in his statement.

However, security sources said the discussion in the meeting solely focused on the security situation.

Barrister Gohar had attempted to discuss political matters during the meeting, but was stopped with a response that political issues should be discussed with politicians, not with the army chief.

Security sources also indicated that the conversation between the PTI and Gen Asim Munir was presented out of context, with an attempt made to politicise the discussions on security matters.

